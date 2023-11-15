North West's lemonade stand revealed as $20 scam, confesses Kim Kardashian

North West reveals ingenious $20-a-pop lemonade stand scam on friends.

Kim Kardashian opened up about her 10-year-old daughter North's entrepreneurial flair, confessing that the young business tycoon is running a lemonade stand with a cheeky twist.

According to Kim, North has mastered the art of overcharging her mom's friends a whopping $20 per glass of lemonade.



Describing North's setup to GQ, Kim shared the intricate details of her daughter's operation.

Armed with a massive pitcher, North fills it up, places it in her wagon, and heads to the corner.

The pint-sized entrepreneur sets up a complete lemonade stand with a table, chairs, and even fans to beat the heat.

Kim couldn't help but gush about North's dedication, saying, "She makes signs. She stays there for hours and hours.

Her friends join in, and they split the money." However, it seems North's pricing strategy is a bit flexible.

Kim revealed, "If a random person stops, she will charge them only $2." But when it comes to friends and family, it's a different story.

Kim shared the inside scoop, saying, "If she knows you, she will fully scam you. I'll get calls from my friends saying she charged them $20 for a lemonade.

She'll grab their $20 and say, "I don't have any change."

Looks like North West is not just mastering lemonade, but also the art of a good hustle at the tender age of 10!"

While acknowledging the inherent abnormality of their lifestyle, she emphasized her dedication to shielding her children. "We’re never going to have a normal family life no matter what.

As a parent, I want to protect them as much as I can," she expressed.



