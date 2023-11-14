King Charles feels 'relief' over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's absence

King Charles has reportedly been ‘relieved’ over the absence of his son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle from his 75th birthday celebrations.
According to royal commentator Neal Sean, while speaking to Fox News, the royal family has been less than bothered by the absence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple drew a wedge between them and the royal family.
“Let’s be very clear, most senior members of the British monarchy are more than relieved by the news that the two former royals known as Harry and Meghan are simply not going to be returning for the birthday celebrations of his Majesty, The King,” Sean said.
“The simple fact is, this news was a problem, but more importantly, who needs victims at a family celebration?
“This is the dilemma that faces most of the senior members of the family… while His Majesty, the King, would very much like to reconcile with his son, this is a bigger issue.”
