Kate Middleton's ordinary background makes her better than Princess Diana

Kate Middleton 'a better parent' than Princess Diana for this reason

Princess Kate is taking notes from her pre-royal experiences to raise her kids.

Speaking to OK!, former BBC correspondent Jennie Bond reflected on the Princess of Wales’ strategy to raise her three kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, whom she shares with Prince William.



The royal expert explained that her non-royal background makes her a perfect example to lead the young royals to teach them a balance between their professional and personal lives.

“William and Kate have been keen from the outset to allow their children to live as normal a childhood as possible,” shared Jennie. “Kate is in a perfect position to show them what 'normal' life looks like.

"Her family form a secure and happy unit away from palaces and castles, servants and hierarchy. Even Diana couldn’t easily provide that for William as her own parents were divorced and she’d been raised in a stately home.

Despite her previous lack of knowledge, no one does being a royal better than Kate, argued Jennie.

"So I think Kate is key to providing a balanced upbringing for her children, but particularly for a boy born to be King. She has learned what it means to be royal - the restrictions as well as the privileges.

“And she is the perfect person to help George understand his destiny and, when the time comes, to embrace life as a working royal,” the expert added.