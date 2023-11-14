Prince Harry yearns to reunite with Royal Family ahead of Christmas

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly clashing over their plans for the upcoming holiday season.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have continued to spend Christmas with their kids in the States for the last few years, while the Royal Family gather at their Sandringham estate in Norfolk for as long as the traditions go.

Speaking to Ok! Magazine, relationship expert Louella Alderson anticipated a potential row between the former royals over their preferable arrangement for the festive season.

“Given that Harry and Meghan have spent the last four Christmases outside of the UK, it’s understandable that Harry may want to return home for the holidays,” she said.

“It’s also unsurprising that the conversation surrounding their plans might be causing tension between him and Meghan. Many couples struggle to agree on this matter.”

Anderson pointed out the different lifestyles of Harry and Meghan, hence, describing their dynamic as “complicated.”

In their titular Netflix docu-series released last year, the Spare author revealed he misses “the weird family gatherings when we’re all brought together under one roof for certain times of the year”.

“Harry has compromised a lot for Meghan in the past few years, so he may feel like spending Christmas in the UK is a small request in comparison to what he has given up,” the dating expert continued.

“If Meghan is unable or unwilling to compromise, it could lead to tension between them.

“It’s important for them both to view their Christmas plans from each other’s perspective and find a solution that makes them both happy,” Anderson added.