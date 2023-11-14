Prince William ignites feud with Charles with ‘ill-timed’ Earthshot speech

file footage

Prince William could incite a potential feud with his father King Charles over his “strange” comments during Earthshot Prize last week.



Speaking to media during his recent visit to Singapore, the Prince of Wales expressed his desire to “go a step further” than his family, in hope to bring “actual change” around the world.

Royal expert Angela Levin reflected on his comments in a conversation with GB News, slamming the future King for the “inappropriate timing.”

"He's now decided that he's going to do much more than the royal family have done so far,” she shared. “And he wants to build houses and he wants to get them to work and people in there and living comfortably.”

”And that would be in the land that King Charles had before he became King,” the royal expert continued.

”I think that it was a rather inappropriate time to say that. But we don't really want fights as to who's doing what, and I'm doing better than you because I'm actually getting houses and you're just signing.

”He doesn't want to sign pages and cut ribbons,” Levin added.