Prince William arrives at funeral of football legend Bobby Charlton

Prince William attends Sir Bobby Charlton's funeral as football legends pay tributes.

Manchester United fans gather to bid farewell to Sir Bobby Charlton, with many wearing the team's colours outside the city's Cathedral.

Past and present players, including Bryan Robson, Gareth Southgate, Steve Bruce, Michael Carrick, and Paul Scholes, pay tribute at the service.

Around 400 invited guests and 600 members of the public joined the congregation to honour the football icon.

Lady Norma, Sir Bobby's wife of 62 years, leads mourners, including their children Andrea and Suzanne, in remembering the football legend.

Thousands of people gather to say a final goodbye to "Mr. Manchester United" at the cathedral.

Sir Bobby Charlton, passed away at the age of 86 in England.

