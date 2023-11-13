Kate Middleton pays special tribute to Queen Elizabeth with latest move

Kate Middleton paid a special tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth as she wore a piece of her jewellery at the National Service of Remembrance event which took place at The Cenotaph in London.



Prince William and her wife attended the annual Festival of Remembrance to honour the British soldiers on Sunday.



The Princess of Wales exuded elegance in her black military-style Catherine Walker coat, however her beautiful pearl earnings which she never worn before grabbed the attention of observers.

Catherine’s earnings appeared to be similar to the late Queen’s diamond brooch.

The special jewellery piece appeared to be from King Charles' mother's jewellery collection.

The late matriarch was last seen wearing the her diamond brooch on the occasion of her 73rd birthday in South Korea.

As per a source close to US Weekly, Kate, who has been in the spotlight since the demise of the Queen, wants people to see her as "a strong leader, someone who’s capable of taking the title of queen into a new generation."

