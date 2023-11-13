‘The Crown’ Season 6 to steer clear of a major Royal Family scandal

Netflix’s The Crown is gearing up to release its much-anticipated sixth and final season and will be dealing with many scandalous events of the Brtish royal family.

The show’s creator Peter Morgan has already received criticism for depicting sensitive and controversial royal moments, especially the death of Princess Diana.

However, there is one scandal that the show steered far away from. In the final season of the Netflix show, Prince Andrew is notably missing.

Andrew, Duke of York, has been accused of sexual assault and rape from Virginia Giuffre and his friendship with financier and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

In an interview with Variety, Morgan revealed that the show “haven’t gone anywhere near him” and that his focus has always been on the direct line of succession, which means late Queen Elizabeth, King Charles and Prince William.

Read More: ‘The Crown’ slammed for ‘distasteful’ remark about Charles and Diana’s marriage

The sixth and final season of The Crown will cover the years between 1997 and 2005 – which includes the key period in which Giuffre’s allegations are set.

The disgraced royal was even stripped off of his military titles and royal patronages, but has not admitted guilt.