‘The Crown’ Season 6 to steer clear of a major Royal Family scandal 

Netflix’s The Crown is gearing up to release its much-anticipated sixth and final season and will be dealing with many scandalous events of the Brtish royal family.
The show’s creator Peter Morgan has already received criticism for depicting sensitive and controversial royal moments, especially the death of Princess Diana.
However, there is one scandal that the show steered far away from. In the final season of the Netflix show, Prince Andrew is notably missing.
Andrew, Duke of York, has been accused of sexual assault and rape from Virginia Giuffre and his friendship with financier and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
In an interview with Variety, Morgan revealed that the show “haven’t gone anywhere near him” and that his focus has always been on the direct line of succession, which means late Queen Elizabeth, King Charles and Prince William.
Read More: ‘The Crown’ slammed for ‘distasteful’ remark about Charles and Diana’s marriage
The sixth and final season of The Crown will cover the years between 1997 and 2005 – which includes the key period in which Giuffre’s allegations are set.
The disgraced royal was even stripped off of his military titles and royal patronages, but has not admitted guilt.
Tim Minchin under fire for sharing personal tragedy: Public outcry over making mother's death a public matter
Taylor Swift performed at three Argentina shows of her Eras Tour in Travis Kelce’s presence
Darius Jackson counters Keke Palmer's abuse allegations
Bianca Censori heads back to Australia alone amidst concerns over Kanye West's control
Jorgie Porter and Oliver Piotrowski vulnerability lingers after home invasion attempt
Billie Eilish gets real about attraction, intimidation, and embracing her own desirability