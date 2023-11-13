Prince William, Princess Kate contest Charles' 'secret' deal with Harry, Meghan

The parents of Prince Archie and parents of Prince George are not on speaking terms

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly not on board with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to return to the UK.

A source told Life & Style that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex cut a secret deal with King Charles to get a place in the Kensington Palace once they return to Britain.

In exchange, the former royals will stop speaking ill about the Royal Family.

“[Kate & William] don’t think Harry and Meghan moving back is such a good idea,” the insider shared.

If the parents of Prince Archie resume their royal duties and get an apartment at the Palace, they would be direct neighbors to the Prince and Princess of Wales which could be “problematic,” according to the source.

And though the future King “does want to repair his relationship with his brother,” they continued, it will certainly be a task to “leave the past behind and start fresh.”

It comes following reports that much to the Suits alum’s dismay, the youngest son of King Charles had been house-hunting in his native country.

The former actress is reportedly being forced to give in to his demands in the wake of their waxing financial woes and its direct effect on their marriage.