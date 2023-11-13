Shah Rukh Khan to Katrina Kaif: Inside B-town stars' Diwali celebration

Bollywood stars celebrated 'Diwali', the festival of lights with their family and friends on November 12, 2023.



From wearing traditional attires to decorating their homes with lights, the B-town A-listers extended Diwali greetings to their fans on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan delighted his fans by making a graceful appearance at Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Sharma’s Diwali party.

Additionally, the Pathaan star took to X, formerly known as Twitter as he wished his well-wishers a happy Diwali.



Shah Rukh wrote, "This Diwali let’s take the opportunity to thank the Lord for the gift he has given us….Life."

"May we have the strength to show our gratitude and ask for His forgiveness and seek His blessings for happiness. Happy Diwali to all. Look good…feel even better and dance a lot tonight," the actor added.



Katrina Kaif, who is celebrating the success of her newly released movie Tiger 3, dropped the most awaited adorable photo with her husband-actor Vicky Kaushal on Instagram.



On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra twinned with his wife-actress Kiara Advani in beautiful ethnic outfit. He shared a glimpse of their intimate celebration on the photo and video sharing application.

He wrote, "My love With her light #HappyDiwali."

Moreover, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made Diwali more special by sharing their loved-up photo.

The other lovebirds of the film industry, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor expressed their love for each other in latest snaps from their Diwali celebrations.