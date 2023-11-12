Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spend time 'looking back' at royal family

The Sussex couple have yet to cave out their own path

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly not been able to shed their problematic past with the royal family after the couple was accused of bringing up their issues with them time and time again.

According to The Telegraph’s editor Camilla Tominey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s move to clear the air about there being ‘no contact’ with Buckingham Palace over an invitation to King Charles’ birthday painted them as regressive.

Writing in her piece she noted that a pal of the couple alluded to reports of the couple ‘snubbing’ the monarch’s invitation was likely leaked as a means to ‘distract’ the public from the heat King Charles faced for his visit to Kenya, which sparked conversations of monetary reparations.

This, as per Tominey, brought to light the couple’s past of consistently bringing up the royal family for their benefit despite having claimed of wanting to live a life that is separate from the Firm.

"Was this really the 'progressive new role' the Sussexes envisaged for themselves when they dropped their Megxit bombshell? Some might think that they are spending more time looking backwards than forwards."