Victoria's Secret ‘Angel’ gives a befitting response to haters after criticism

Adriana Lima took a step further hitting back at critics who trolled her for unrecognizable" look at Hunger Games premiere.
After responding to hurtful remarks accusing her of a "facelift" on the red carpet, the former Victoria's Secret model went for a stroll with her boyfriend on Thursday, without makeup..
Walking around Los Angeles in a black sweatshirt and matching leggings, the 2017’ "most valuable Victoria's Secret Angel" went for a sporty aesthetic.
As she and her partner Andre Lemmers walked their dog, the 42-year-old Brazilian beauty accessorized her au naturel ensemble with long socks and running shoes.
Lima's glam-free walk out happened the day after she felt obligated to respond to scathing comments made about her appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.
The stunning woman dazzled in a long-sleeved black dress adorned with red patterns, but all eyes were on her face.
Given that some said Lima still had "clear swelling in certain areas compared to others," others hypothesized that she probably had work done.
However, the speculation was short-lived as she quickly took to social media to debunk the rumours that she had a "facelift."
“The face of a tired mom of one teenage girl, two pre-teens one active boy, a 1-year-old learning to walk, and three dogs . . . thanks for your concern,” she wrote with a photo of herself san-makeup in an Instagram Story posted Wednesday.
After a year of dating, Lima and her boyfriend Lemmers welcomed their son Cyan Lima Lemmers, 1, in August 2022.
She also has two daughters with her ex-husband, Marko Jarić: Valentina, 14, and Sienna, 10.
In 2014, the former couple decided to end their marriage after five years of union.
