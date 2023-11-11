Katy Perry looks stunning as she appears after WINNING legal battle

Popstar Katy Perry showcased her slender physique in a snug new ensemble from her fashion line, perfect for the holiday season.

She treated her Instagram followers to a festive album on Friday, featuring Christmas-themed selections from Katy Perry Collections.

In one notably Christmassy snapshot, she adorned herself in a form-fitting red, white, and green tartan dress, paired with candy cane heels.

'It really IS time,' the daughter of pastors wrote in her caption, leaving no doubt as to her meaning by throwing in a Christmas tree emoji.

The same day as a picture, Katy headed to Macy's Herald Square in New York for a Dolce & Gabbana event celebrating the brand's Devotion eau de parfum.

Two days before, she and her fiancé Orlando Bloom won a three-year legal battle against a disabled veteran over the sale of his $15 million Montecito home.

The couple had bought the 8.9-acre estate in 2020 from 84-year-old Carl Westcott, who later backtracked on the sale.