Michael J. Fox reflects on his mental health while living with Parkinson’s disease

Michael J. Fox has recently reflected on his mental health while living with Parkinson’s disease.



In a new interview with CBS Mornings, the Back to the Future alum responded to the question about feeling depressed since he was diagnosed with the disease in 1991.

To this, Fox said, “Yesterday at 3:57 in the afternoon.”

The actor continued, “Positivity is really sincere and I really feel it, and it's genuine, but it's hard fought, and it's hard won.”

Dishing out ways to give a break from acting, Fox mentioned, “It’s important to stop and say, ‘it’s not that bad’”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Fox talked about his Michael J. Fox Foundation, which he founded back in 2000 for those suffering from Parkinson's.

“They didn't have money, they didn't have a voice, and I thought, I could step in for these people and raise some hell,” stated the actor.

He pointed out, “It's not a cure. But it's a big spotlight on where we need to go, and what we need to focus on so we know we're on the right path, and we're very proud.”

In another interview for Town & Country, Fox opened up about his health condition over the years.

“I’ve said Parkinson’s is a gift. It’s the gift that keeps on taking, but it has changed my life in so many positive ways,” remarked the actor.

Fox added, “One day I’ll just say, ‘It’s not going to happen. I’m 62 years old. Certainly, if I were to pass away tomorrow, it would be premature, but it wouldn’t be unheard of. And so, no, I don’t fear that.”