William, Kate Middleton 'feel violated' by Harry, Meghan Markle's 'hypocrisy'

Prince William and Princess Kate are reportedly fuming at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their unbridled hypocrisy over a potential new scandal looming over the heads of the Royal Family.

The pair’s anger comes on the heels of the release of final season of The Crown, which is set to premiere on Netflix this month.

While the Prince of Wales is said to be “concerned” about the storylines in the show, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not seem to be bothered by it.

The former royals have been closely associated with the streaming platform over the last few years, owing to their multi-million-dollar deal.

Speaking to Heat Magazine, a source revealed the parents of Prince George “feel violated” by the impending series, prompting buried anger toward Harry and Meghan to stir up.

“There is so much bad blood between them already, and the new season of The Crown is just adding more fuel to the fire,” they shared.

“William and Kate think it's pretty rich that Meghan and Harry go on about how important privacy is and how much they need to protect their image, but now Netflix - the company they've signed their life away to - is completely violating William and Kate's privacy and control of their image,” the insider explained.