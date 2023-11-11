Shania Twain touched by ‘outpour of love’ following horrific road accident

Shania Twain expressed her gratitude towards the amount of love she has received after surviving a horrific road accident with her tour crew in Canada.



As per earlier reports, the singer was travelling with her Queen Of Me tour members between Winnipeg and Saskatoon, where they met with a tragic highway accident.



While sharing the health update of her injured team members, Shania took to her Instagram handle and penned a touching note.

"Thank you so much for the outpour of love and support from everyone. First and foremost my touring family is safe," she wrote.



The 58-year-old songwriter shared that those in need of any kind of medical care are receiving great support.



While admiring her crew and local community who provided help during the hard time, Shania said, "They were phenomenal, in the face of the very scary scenario."



"Hug and hold those you love, we are doing the same," the songstress concluded her statement in a heartfelt note.

