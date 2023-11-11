Miley Cyrus pens heartfelt note to fans following six Grammy nods

Miley Cyrus is a bundle of joy as she celebrated her first Grammy nomination for her own music in over a decade.
The Used to Be Young singer took to X, formerly Twitter to express her gratitude to her fans, team, and the Recording Academy for her latest feat.
“Congratulations to all of this [year’s] Grammy nominees. Watching women win & rule the music industry makes me proud,” she wrote. “It’s fun to be nominated & exciting to win but having my music be LOVED around the world is the real trophy.”
“To my Smilers – I celebrate YOU today. Your joy is my bliss,” she continued. “My team + all of my collaborators are irreplaceable & priceless pieces of this puzzle. I love you all. Thank you for making my Endless Summer Vacation so sweet.”
Cyrus has been nominated in six categories for the next year’s Grammy Awards: Album of the Year for Endless Summer Vacation, Best Pop Duo/Group performance for Thousand Miles with Brandi Carlile, as well as Best Pop Solo Performance, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year for her smash hit Flowers.
The 66th Annual Grammy Awards are set to be held on Feb. 4.
