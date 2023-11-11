Dakota Johnson looks stunning in long fringe as she steps out in New York City

Globetrotting actress Dakota Johnson was seen at JFK Airport in New York City on Thursday.

The 34-year-old's distinctive features were partially hidden behind a generous fringe and stylish dark shades.

She sported an Annie Hall hairstyle, pairing it with a long, retro-chic black coat draped around her to combat the airport chill.

Dakota accessorized with a spacious camel-toned leather handbag and donned teal shoes that matched her top.

This sighting follows her star-studded birthday celebration organized by her longtime beau Chris Martin just one month ago.