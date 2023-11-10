Coleen Rooney shares family moments after revealing her miscarriage heartbreak

Coleen Rooney enjoyed a casual family dinner, cuddling up to husband Wayne and three of their sons.

The 37-year-old beauty from Liverpool shared a snapshot on her public Instagram account on Friday, featuring the entire family.

In the photo, Coleen wore a simple light grey jumper, while her 38-year-old husband donned black attire along with a matching baseball cap. They were seen enjoying large glasses of wine.

The Scouse celebrity and former footballer Wayne were seated with their three youngest sons—Cass 5, Klay 10, and Kit 7—while their eldest, Kai 14, was not present.

Coleen captioned her wholesome post: 'Just missing our @kairooney.10. My boys.'

It comes after Coleen told of her anguish at suffering two miscarriages and admits she was left wondering whether the babies she lost were girls.

The WAG revealed in her autobiography how former England star husband Wayne was in tears after her first miscarriage before she went on to have four sons.