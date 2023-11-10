Jennifer Aniston finds it difficult to cope with Matthew Perry's loss

It has been hard for Jennifer Aniston to cope with the loss of her co-star Matthew Perry, while the rest of the Friends group continues to grieve their friend's passing.



All the members of the group including Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Courteney Cox have been mourning the loss of their friend. According to a recent article, the group has been supporting each other through this tough time, but they still feel that they could have done more.

Recalling that they "hadn't stayed as close" after reuniting for a group dinner in 2019 before the Friends reunion back in 2021, Jennifer is reportedly taking it the hardest.

A source told Heat: “Jen, Courteney, Lisa and the boys are grief-stricken. They can’t believe he’s gone so soon and are desperately saddened they couldn’t do more, and that they hadn’t stayed as close. Right now, it’s all so hurtful and raw.”

In his autobiography, Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing, published last year, Matthew, 54, talked candidly about his affection for his co-stars.

He wrote about how “they were understanding, and they were patient.” He added: “It’s like penguins. In nature, when one is sick or very injured, the other penguins surround it and prop it up and walk around until that penguin can walk on its own.”

He wrote: “She was the one that reached out the most. I’m really grateful to her for that.”