Jimmy Fallon addresses celebrities return after SAG-AFTRA strike

Late-night presenter Jimmy Fallon discussed his opinions on celebrities going back to work as the 118-day actors strike entered in conclusory phase.

Jimmy Fallon, the host of The Tonight Show, expressed his thoughts on the SAG-AFTRA strike ending on Thursday's show.

“The strike is over so tune in tomorrow when my guests will be everyone.”

He said that since late-night shows resumed in early October after the Writers Guild strike ended in September, the topics that guests could discuss were restricted because they were not allowed to promote any striking motion pictures or television shows.

The comedy group Please Don't Destroy, which consists of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, unexpectedly stopped for a brief moment later during Fallon's opening monologue to promote their upcoming film, The Treasure of Foggy Mountain, since they weren't able to do so during their appearance on The Tonight Show earlier in the week.

They made a joke about wanting to be rescheduled for an appearance on the show very away, but Fallon told them that Jared Leto and AJR are already confirmed guests.

Once the comedy group left, Fallon added, “When the actors heard a deal has been reached, they gasped, screamed, laughed, cried, and then were like, ‘I also do accents.’”

He also mentioned how the strike affected scripted series, which is why reality shows were more popular during the autumn TV season. Before episodes of Love Island, Naked Attraction, The Golden Bachelor, and Love Is Blind aired, he remarked, "The actors are back just in time, I'm not sure the world could handle another reality dating show."



