Robert De Niro’s company found liable in gender discrimination case: Deets inside

Robert De Niro’s company has reportedly been found liable in gender discrimination case and ordered to pay $1,260,000 to actor’s former personal assistant over $1.2 million in damages.



According to Deadline, a civil jury has ordered De Niro’s company Canal Production for two payments of $632,142, adds up to $1,264,284 to Graham Chase Robinson after finding it involved in gender discrimination and retaliation.

The outlet reported that Robinson was seeking $12 million in damages as she claimed that emotional suffering and reputational harm left her unemployed and unable to recover from the trauma of her job.

It is pertinent to mention that Robinson was being paid $300,000 annually when she left her job in 2019 after being annoyed by her interactions with De Niro’s girlfriend, Tiffany Chen and the effect she believed it was having on the actor.

On the other hand, De Niro also filed his own lawsuit against Robinson in which he alleged that she stole things from him, including five million points that could be used for airline flights.

After the decision went into Robinson’s favour, her attorney David Sanford stated, “We are delighted that the jury saw what we saw and returned a verdict in Chase Robinson’s favour against Robert De Niro’s company, Canal Productions.”



“Not only did Ms. Robinson win her case against Canal, but the jury completely vindicated Ms. Robinson by finding De Niro’s claims against her to be without merit,” he added