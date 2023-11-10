Jimmy Kimmel reacts on stars returning to work as SAG-AFTRA ends

As the 118-day strike by actors came to an end, Jimmy Kimmel, host of late-night television, expressed his opinions about celebrities going back to work.



Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s host opened the show on Thursday by stating that it was "take your actor back to work day here in Hollywood."

After weeks of reopened discussions, SAG-AFTRA and studios tentatively agreed to a new three-year contract on Wednesday. The difficult, months-long actor strike came to an official end with this action.

“One member of the actors’ negotiation committee said that there were tears of exhilaration and joy in the room after the deal was approved. And it only took them a few takes. It was very realistic,” Kimmel quipped.

With the end of the strike, projects can now begin to be produced again. However, Kimmel knew who would be the first to step back into the camera, stating, “The Hallmark Channel immediately started shooting all 1,200 of its Christmas movies this morning.”

The host later added, “Finally actors can get back to their real jobs, which is playing people with real jobs.”