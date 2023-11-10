Kate Middleton takes away Prince William's shine with bland Earthshot Prize reception

The Duke of Cambridge is known to have better press coverage with the Duchess of Cambridge by his side

Prince William’s Earthshot Prize failed to bring the the glitz and dramatic press coverage that most of his royal engagements bring on for a key reason.

According to royal expert Russell Myers, while speaking on The Royal Beat, the Prince of Wales’ wife, Kate Middleton, was absent from the event, and other major happenings like the historic State Opening of Parliament diminished the desirability of covering the event.

He said: "It’s difficult because [Earthshot was] just off the back of the Kenya tour, the State Opening of Parliament this week, and a lot of other news going on at the moment."

Noting Kate's star power, the royal expert said that if the Princess of Wales chose to attend the event with her husband, it would have gotten a roaring response from the press.

"It maybe slipped more under the radar than it would have done if Kate had been on the front covers of all the papers and magazines."



For the unversed, the Princess of Wales decided to stay back in the UK with their children, in particular to support their eldest son Prince George, who has been occupied with a busy exam season.



This move comes hot in the heels of the couple's shift in their work priorities in a bid to make time for their family.