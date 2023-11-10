Royal family honours Kate Middleton for new milestone to quash rift rumours

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton, who made her debut as the Colonel-in-Chief of 1st the Queen’s Dragoon Guards (QDG) at Robertson Barracks in Norfolk on Wednesday, impressed the royal family with her latest move.

The royal family's social media accounts shared the stunning photo of Kate Middleton with details about her visit, seemingly shutting down rumours about rift between the Waleses and the royal family.

The Buckingham palace wrote in caption: "The Princess of Wales has visited 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards (QDG) for the first time since being appointed as the Regiment's Colonel-in-Chief by The King in August."



The 74-year-old monarch recently appointed Princess Kate with the new royal role, and in the same sweep, she became the Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm and the Royal Honorary Air Commodore of Royal Air Force Coningsby.

The mother-of-three was previously made the Colonel of the Irish Guards and the Royal Honorary Air Commodore of the Air Cadets.



Princess Kate was all smiles and in high spirits as she rocked a camouflage coat, adorning her camo outfit with a red poppy pin. The symbol has been used since 1921 to commemorate military members who have died in war, and members of the royal family sport the accessory in November as Remembrance Day approaches.



The royal family shared the post to clear the air amid ongoing speculations and rumours.