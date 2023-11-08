Bankrupt Katie Price steps out after 'taking swipe at ex Peter Andre'

Katie Price faced the rain as she left her budget hotel in Manchester, On Wednesday morning, where she had stayed for £60 a night.

This was after her live podcast show, during which she reportedly made comments about her ex-husband, Peter Andre.

The former glamour model, aged 46, was dressed in a long black padded jacket as she exited the Premier Inn. Her sister, Sophie, aged 33, accompanied her.

Katie wore the jacket over a casual black tracksuit and had a Louis Vuitton bag slung over her shoulder while pushing a large suitcase along the pavement.

The sisters, who co-host the podcast, had to contend with heavy rainfall, and at one point, the I'm A Celeb star resorted to using a plastic bag as a makeshift shield.

This sighting coincides with Katie's ongoing bankruptcy case, which involves £3.2 million in debts. There have been reports that investigators have been assigned to her case to determine if she has any undisclosed sources of income.