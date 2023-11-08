King Charles draws spolight from his sons Prince William, Harry

King Charles III has reportedly become more popular than his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, in the UK media.

The 74-year-old monarch has beaten Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex to the front page of British newspapers.

The royal father drew the spotlight from his sons as William's biggest project, the Earthshot Prize, and Harry's support for veterans made little impact on the covers of the country's newspapers, crowded out by the monarch's first King's Speech to Parliament.

The Duke of Sussex, in his Netflix documentary, has already claimed that his family is fiercely competitive over media attention. And it has historically been exceptionally rare for Charles to be the victor when the trio go head-to-head.

According to a Newsweek, Princess Diana once said Charles was "jealous" because she got more attention from the public, including during a tour of Australia in 1983.

The new King, according to the outlet, appears to finally have the platform from which to sometimes steal the spotlight away from others. Charles made a picture on the front page of several Britain's renowned Newspapers.

Recently, it emerged that King Charles struck a deal with his daughter-in-law Princess Kate to stay out of the spotlight during his events. The Prince of Wales allegedly steals William's father's thunder with her appearance during his event.