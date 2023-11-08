Harry, Meghan branded 'disgruntled outsiders' among 'stable' Royal Family

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s prospective presence at King Charles’ birthday would only end with a sour taste in mouth.



A spokesperson for Sussexes recently revealed that they hadn’t received any invitation to the monarch’s 75th birthday celebration at the Clarence House later this month.

Speaking to Ok! Magazine, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond noted the presence of the former royals would only make the otherwise “pretty stable,” “happy” Royal Family “horribly awkward.”

"I hope Harry was invited,” she expressed. “But…imagine how horribly awkward his presence would make the whole evening. What we have now is a pretty stable, happy family unit in the King and Queen, William and Catherine, the Edinburghs and the Princess Royal and their families."

Jennie continued: "On the other side of the Atlantic we have the estranged and disgruntled outsiders, Harry and Meghan."

“If they, or just Harry, rocked up at Clarence House it would inevitably put a real dampener on the celebration.”

"The air is still heavy with recrimination and hurt on both sides. That needs to be sorted before the family can genuinely unite in celebration,” the royal expert added.