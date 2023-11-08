Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice makes big announcement after show exit

Giovanni Pernice has shared his career plans following his departure from Strictly Come Dancing.

The 33-year-old professional dancer had to exit the competition after his partner Amanda Abbington decided to withdraw, reportedly due to rumours of a feud between them.

Now, Giovanni has exciting news for his fans – an opportunity to meet him and learn some of his renowned dance moves at the Donaheys Dancing With The Stars weekend in the coming year.

This three-day event is scheduled to take place at Alton Towers in Staffordshire, offering fans a chance to get up close with their favorite Strictly stars and receive dance lessons. Giovanni will be in good company alongside other professional dancers, including reigning champion Jowita Pyrzstal, Nikita Kuzmin, Lauren Oakley, Aijaz Skorjanec, Janette Manrara, and more, making it a star-studded Strictly extravaganza.

He announced the news on his Instagram story, writing: "Thrilled to share some fantastic news with you all." "Guess where you can catch me in March 2024? I'll be setting the dance floor on fire at the incredible Donaheys Dancing With The Stars Weekend at Alton Towers Resort! SHH."

An insider claimed that Amanda couldn't keep up with her partner's 'gruelling' dance routines, leading to her choosing to take a step back. A source told The Daily Star that Amanda had been feeling "fed up," adding: "The schedule is very gruelling, and after a series of setbacks on the show, she has simply decided, with regret, that it's the right thing to do."

Giovanni took to social media after Strictly announced Amanda's exit from the show to post his own tribute. Sharing a backstage snap of himself and Amanda taken during Movie Week, the 2021 winner penned: "Amanda... I am so sad we can't continue, but I am proud of what we achieved, and I am sending you so much love."