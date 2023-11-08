Prince William's one act boosts local owner's business

Prince William leaves owner in shock as royal's one act boosts his business

Future Britain's king Prince William, who's currently in Singapore for his 2023 Earthshot Prize awards, has left a business owner in tears with his one gesture that surged his business.

William's appearance at a ceremony honouring the Earthshot nominees this week sparked an outpouring from a business owner.

It occurred when King Charles III's eldest son wore a tie made from plastic bottles created by the Italian brand during the event. The founder of the business admitted he was moved to tears by the gesture.

A post on the company's business page on X, formerly known as Twitter, said: "Was not really sure why our Twitter traffic was up. As a small business owner, I am literally in tears. Thank you!"

"I don't have words, thank you so much!" they added.

It comes as Kate Middleton's husband William issued a rallying call during an important speech on climate change.

In his address at the Earthshot Prize Awards, William said: "The last year has been one of great change and even greater challenge. A year in which the effects of the climate crisis have become too visible to be ignored. And a year that has left so many feeling defeated, their hope dwindling."