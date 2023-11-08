Royal family 'stunned' by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's behaviour

A US journalist and commentator has claimed that the senior members of the royal family are 'stunned' and 'hurt' by Prince Harry's behaviour.

Kinsey Schofield thinks that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no intentions of reconciling with Buckingham Palace after being chaotically snubbed from the King's birthday party.



Kinsey Schofield also discussed a claim made by author Tom Quinn, who said that the royal family is "hurt" following his exit and claims.



Schofield, branding Quinn a 'brilliant author", said: "the split between Harry and his family is likely very permanent because the family is so hurt by it."



"I'm out here with a lot of people from your neck of the woods and they are telling me the same thing, that the the family is absolutely stunned by Harry's activity," she told Mark Dolan on GB News.

"They're devastated and there is no reconciliation on the horizon as far as people close to the Royal family are concerned.



"They just do not see that reunion happening. They say that the royal family is truly, truly hurt by Harry's actions over the last few years and they never thought he was capable of of such things."

Reacting to Schofield's revelations, Mark admitted "I find that very sad. I think you and I will agree we've had our differences with Harry and Meghan and their behaviour. But I, and I'm sure you, would really like Harry to reunite with his family because blood is thicker than water."

Schofield revealed: "Isn't this interesting? Meghan Markle, after she married Prince Harry, she'd approached the family and asked if they could have suites within Windsor Castle."



"She wanted to share the same space with the Queen, she was denied that space for multiple reasons. I think one being that Harry and Meghan are very private individuals and there are tours that walk through Windsor Castle," she added.

On the other hand, some royal commentators have claimed that the Duke 'doesn't care' about not being invited to King Charles birthday. Prince Harry's rift with the royal family seems beyond repair.