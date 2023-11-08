Kanye West protective of kids from Kim Kardashian's 'reckless' lifestyle

File Footage

Kanye West reportedly expressed his desires to have a simple lifestyle for his children following his ex-Kim Kardashian’s remarks about the rapper’s minimal way of living.



Kanye’s response came just after Kim’s baseless claims related to the songwriter's apartment condition in the latest episode of The Kardashians.



"North, she'll go to her dad's, she'll be like, 'Dad is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn't have a nanny. He doesn't have a chef. He doesn't have security. He lives in an apartment,’" she shared.



The founder of Skims filmed the abovementioned episode between February and July, and as per latest reports by Daily Mail, Kanye has moved to a better place with his partner Bianca Censori.



An insider revealed that the Runaway vocalist wants his kids to not get spoiled with their parents' privileged life.

"Kanye loves his kids and wants the best for them and wants them to certainly enjoy what they are provided from their parent's successes, but he also wants them to live a simpler life and appreciate what they can work hard for," the source shared.



Kanye and Kim filed for divorce in 2021. The former couple share four children: North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four.