Prince William behind King Charles’ decision to not to invite Prince Harry

King Charles decided against sending his younger son Prince Harry an invitation to his upcoming 75th birthday for a logical reason.

The years-long rift between Charles and his estranged son deepened earlier this year after the Duke of Sussex released his bombshell memoir, Spare.

While The Sunday Times reported that Harry declined the invite to the king’s birthday bash, a spokesperson for the Duke shared that the Montecito couple had “no contact” from the royals regarding the invited.

According Editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward, the monarch knew that Harry would not be welcomed by other royals, including his eldest son Prince William, which is why he never sent out the invite.

“I think probably the King feels that Harry’s presence probably wouldn’t be very welcome amongst the rest of the family,” he told GB News.

“I feel in my heart that Charles would invite his son just out of politeness, knowing that he will probably refuse. And praying that he refuses.”

Prince Harry’s estranged brother Prince William is reportedly “still absolutely disgusted by what his brother has done” with his bombshell memoir, Spare.

The memoir was William’s “worst nightmare” which is why he does not want to see Harry let alone have ‘peace talks’ with him, a pal of the future king had told Daily Beast.