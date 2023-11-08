King Charles, Queen Camilla ‘fed up’ of constant attacks from Prince Harry

King Charles and Queen Camilla are slowly growing frustrated from the silent war that is ongoing with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
A spokesperson for King Charles’ estranged younger son refuted claims that Prince Harry turned down the invite to his father’s 75th birthday celebration. The rep said that there “has been no contact regarding an invitation” in the first place, calling out The Sunday Times on “misreporting the story.”
Later on, a friend of the Sussexes also shared that this was a way of the Palace to “leaked” the story of Harry “snubbing” his father to “distract” from the monarch’s Kenya state visit as it “didn’t go well.”
According to TalkTV’s host Kevin O’Sullivan royal insiders have shared that Charles and Camilla are now fed up of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s antics to slam them.
“We hear from inside royal circles that Charles and Camilla have actually just about had enough of this couple and they’re not going to put up this stuff anymore,” he explained.
“If they were not on the guest list for the party next week, I think that’s a significant moment in this declining relationship between the California couple and the rest of the Royal Family.”
Previously, the Sussexes were issued a warning that they could be “on the out for decades” following their damaging statements regarding the royal family.
