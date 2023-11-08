Prince Harry's feud with Royal Family 'takes a sad turn'

file footage

Feud between Prince Harry and the Royal Family has taken a sad turn in the wake of King Charles’ latest snub.



The Duke of Sussex recently shut down reports that he turned down invitation to his father’s 75th birthday bash, claiming he was never invited in the first place.

Writing for the Daily Express, Emily Ferguson reflected on the contradiction between the monarch’s latest snub and previous reports that he was open to reconciliation.

The royal author pointed out the King’s speech ahead of the Coronation earlier this year, in which he expressed his “immense pride” in both Harry and Prince William.

“Many interpreted [it] as a sign of the King’s desire to build bridges with the Sussexes following their decision to air grievances about the monarchy,” she wrote.

The duke, along with his wife Meghan Markle levelled unprecedented attacks on the Royal Family in their Netflix’s docuseries, Harry & Meghan, as well as the former’s memoir, Spare.

While there is no chance of any impending reconciliation between the Invictus Games mogul and his brother William, it was expected that Charles will let go of his grudge for the sake of the British crown.

However, “not inviting Harry to his birthday speaks volumes and shows that behind Palace walls the mood is far from conciliatory,” Emily expressed.