Patrick Dempsey says he was ‘shocked’ to be ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ at his age

Patrick Dempsey was ‘completely shocked’ but is glad to receive the title of PEOPLE’s 2023 Sexiest Man Alive.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum, 57, who received the heartthrob status in this week’s cover story for People Magazine, expressed that he did not believe it when he first heard the news.

“I was completely shocked, and then I started laughing, like, this is a joke, right? I’ve always been the bridesmaid!” Dempsey said.

“I’d completely forgotten about it and never even contemplated being in this position. So, my ego is good.”

He shared that the getting the accolade at this time in his life is an ego boost for him.

“I’m glad it’s happening at this point in my life,” Dempsey told the outlet. “It’s nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive.”

Dempsey is married to celebrity makeup artist Jillian since 1999, with whom he shares kids Talula, 21, and 16-year-old twins Sullivan and Darby.

On how his kids responded to the news, the Made of Honor actor joked that they’re “just going to make fun of me and pick on me and figure out every reason why I shouldn’t be.”

He added, “Which is good, they keep me young.”