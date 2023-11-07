Prince Harry will ‘privately reach out’ to King Charles after birthday invite snub

Prince Harry will still be making an effort to extend an olive branch to his estranged father King Charles despite his latest snub.



King Charles and Princess Diana’s younger son responded to the claims made in The Sunday Times that he turned down the invite to his father’s 75th birthday celebrations.

Harry’s rep refuted the claims to The Messenger stating, “There has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday. It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story.”

Despite the exclusion of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the guestlist of the upcoming celebrations, a source close to the couple revealed that they will still contact him privately.

“They had not received any invitation and were unaware of any celebrations until the stories came out,” the insider told MailOnline. “I’m sure the Duke will find a way to reach out privately to wish His Majesty a happy birthday like he has always done.”

The ongoing rift between King Charles and Prince Harry deepened after the Duke released his bombshell memoir, Spare, in which he detailed their strained relationship.

In many instances, he recollected how his father made an “unfunny joke” about not being his “real” dad. He also dubbed Camilla as “evil stepmother” which reported irked the monarch, promoting the eviction of the Sussexes from their Frogmore Cottage.