David Beckham fails to impress Victoria and children: Watch

Victoria Beckham shared a funny video of her husband David's firework display to Instagram on Sunday.

Former professional footballer 48, tried to impress his family, including his wife Victoria, 49, and children Harper, 12, and Romeo, 21, with a firework display in their garden.

However, it didn't go as planned and Victoria playfully mocked him. In a video posted on Instagram, David's fireworks failed to dazzle, and Victoria humorously suggested that tickets for next year's display could be bought in advance.

The Beckham family enjoyed a sweet evening in their garden, watching David's attempts to light up the night with fireworks.

Their other children, Brooklyn, 24, and Cruz, 18, were not present for the festivities.

Earlier in the day, David shared photos of himself in his country attire as he ran errands in his garden.



