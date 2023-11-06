Prince William's reaction to baby sparks hilarious comments from royal fans

Baby bites Prince William's finger as he chats with her mother in Singapore

Prince William, who arrived in Singapore on Sunday to attend the third Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, was engaged in an amazing banter with a family on first day of his visit.



The Prince of Wales was all excited and in good spirits to see cheering crowds welcoming him. The king-in-waiting took time to meet those who came out to see him, including a sweet baby named Albane Costa.

The sweet baby was seen on clinging to William’s finger as the royal chatted with her mother. At one moment she bit the Prince's finger and attracted sweet reaction from Kate's hubby, saying "very sweet."

William continued: "How's he sleeping? Is he sleeping okay? good."

The video of the sweet moment went viral and attracted hilarious reaction from royal fans, with one saying: "Don't flirt with her mom."



Royal photographer Chris Jackson also shared the stunning moment to Instagram with a joke, saying the baby "wouldn't give back" the Prince of Wales' finger.



Jackson, who's covering the moment, shared the photos and captioned “took a liking [to] (and wouldn’t give back!"



Prince William and Kate Middleton are known for charming children during royal engagements. The father-of three's gesture and sweet response to eight-month- old baby sure be bring smile to Kate's face as she loves to engage with kids the most.

