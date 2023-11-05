Chloe Madeley radiates joy with daughter Bodhi amid ex James Haskell partying in Ibiza

Chloe Madeley radiated joy during an outing in Hampstead with her daughter Bodhi, despite her separation from James Haskell.

The 36-year-old TV personality sported a casual ensemble while cradling her 15-month-old daughter, Bodhi.

Chloe, who had recently spent time with James, 38, to be with Bodhi, was on her own during this outing.

She wore a v-neck jumper and burgundy joggers, exuding a content and relaxed demeanor, and donned a beige hat to maintain a low profile.

Chloe was photographed securing Bodhi in her car seat before setting off for their activities.

This outing followed James's appearance at an Ibiza party with a woman who bore a resemblance to Chloe, just weeks before they announced their marital separation.