Chloe Madeley radiates joy with daughter Bodhi amid ex James Haskell partying in Ibiza 

Chloe Madeley radiated joy during an outing in Hampstead with her daughter Bodhi, despite her separation from James Haskell.
The 36-year-old TV personality sported a casual ensemble while cradling her 15-month-old daughter, Bodhi.
Chloe, who had recently spent time with James, 38, to be with Bodhi, was on her own during this outing.
She wore a v-neck jumper and burgundy joggers, exuding a content and relaxed demeanor, and donned a beige hat to maintain a low profile.
Chloe was photographed securing Bodhi in her car seat before setting off for their activities.
This outing followed James's appearance at an Ibiza party with a woman who bore a resemblance to Chloe, just weeks before they announced their marital separation.
Matthew Perry was buried at the famous Hollywood cemetery
Priyanka Chopra's father Ashok Chopra died after a prolonged illness in 2013
Holly had previously worked with Bradley on the BBC game show Take Off from 2019 to 2021
Savannah Chrisley uploads PDA-filled pictures with Beau
The television presenter expressed regret over passing up the chance to talk with the Duchess of Sussex
The Princess of Wales was taken aback after one of the kids posed an unexpected question at her in Scotland