Priyanka Chopra prioritises family time following her father’s death

Priyanka Chopra recently admitted that her father’s tragic demise made her realise how important it is to take small breaks from her busy work schedules in order to spend quality time with her family.
In conversation with the fashion editor Tiffany Reid, the internationally celebrated artist shared that she used to be the careless daughter who often forgot her mother's birthdays and missed celebrating Indian festivals with family due to her acting career.
"I just skipped and missed and didn’t think it was okay till I did. Till my dad died and I didn’t have another Diwali to be with him," the Citadel star added.
The actress' father Ashok Chopra died in 2013 after years of battle with cancer.
While calling her father’s death a momentous moment of her life, Chopra said she realised that life is very short and we worry about so many insignificant things.
The Quantico actress said she understood that there are so many big things in life to worry about.
"I think focusing on that brings you to the ground," she added.
On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in a movie named, Heads Of State, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.
