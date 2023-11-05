Kate Middleton's impact on youth raises concerns: 'Who the heck is she?'

file footage

Princess of Kate raised questions over her impact on the youth after her uncanny interaction during latest public engagement.



The Prince and Princess of Wales were filmed interacting with school children during their visit to Scotland earlier this week.

One of the viral interactions surfacing on X, formerly Twitter, were when a kid straight up asked the future Queen, “Who are you?” to which she responded, “I’m married to William,” pointing at her husband beside him.

Royal critics took to social media to lay bare their frustration for the princess, calling her out for her lack of impact on the youth.

“After all the hype & PR propping Kate Middleton has received and the children of England don't know who the heck [she] is,” one lamented.

“That tells you all you need to know about how much impact Kate has had on the youth,” they added.

“Simple, they won't even know the difference when she's swapped out for the next woman 'married to Prince William',” another sneered.

While a third user recounted an instance when the King-in-waiting introduced himself as the brother of Prince Harry.

“This makes me laugh. Kids are the truth... Remember that other child who had to be told that William was Prince Harry's brother.”