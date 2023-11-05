Princess Kate sparks concern amid 'relentless pressure' from Royal Family

file footage

Kate Middleton sparked concern over her latest public outings in the wake of growing royal responsibilities.



The Prince and Princess of Wales resumed their royal duties after taking a fortnight off to spend time with their three kids over their half-term break.

In a close-up photo of the future Queen circulating on X, formerly Twitter, fans relayed their concerns over her tired appearance.

“Katherine looks very tired,” claimed one, adding that the senior royals “need” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to “some of the work load.”

“Three kids plus all these charities are just too much. Something has got to give-:))” they added.

It comes after a royal source claimed the oldest son and daughter-in-law of King Charles feel resentful towards the Sussexes for “leaving them to pick up the work they dropped when they moved to the States.”

Noting that the extent of workload given to the senior royals is “huge,” the source told Closer Magazine: ”It's given them even more responsibility, but also had a huge impact on their marriage and family life, and at times it can feel like they are cracking under this relentless pressure."