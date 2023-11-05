Anushka Sharma admires husband Virat Kohli in fun-filled birthday tribute

Anushka Sharma’s quirky birthday wish for husband Virat Kholi wins hearts online

Anushka Sharma dedicated a quirky birthday wish to her husband and globally renowned sportsperson Virat Kolhi on social media.



The Bollywood actress took to her Instagram handle and celebrated her better half’s 35th birthday by sharing a fun fact about Kohli.

As per Sharma’s post, the Indian batsmen is the only cricketer who claimed a wicket on the 'zeroth' delivery of his T20 International career.

The second slide of her birthday tribute featured Kohli in which he can be seen making a funny expression.



Moreover, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress shared an adorable selfie of the two in which Kohli was seen smiling whereas, Sharma made a pout.



"He is literally EXCEPTIONAL in every role in his life! But somehow continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat," the actress wrote.



Sharma expressed her immense love for Kohli, saying, "I love YOUUU through this life and beyond and endlessly so, in every shape, form, through it all, whatever it may be so @virat.kohli."

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in December 11, 2017 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy.

The couple welcomed a daughter named Vamika in January 2021.