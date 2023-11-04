Shawn Levy teases surprise for Star Wars fans in Deadpool 3

Shawn Levy, about Deadpool 3, gives a major hint for thrill keen-eyed Star Wars enthusiasts to get excited.

The director and executive producer of the Netflix limited series, All the Light We Cannot See, gave a sneak peek at one of his next big projects, which is currently filming but will be put on hold until SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP agree on a new contract. The project pays homage to another franchise universe he loves and is developing a feature for.

The excerpt is taken from a recent piece by Levy for Esquire, in which he discusses the current condition of filmgoing and his optimism for the "authentic, communal event" of the theatrical release in the future.

He starts by recalling a time when he saw Return of the Jedi in a theatre in 1983, and how one particular scene caused the audience to "pin-drop silently." He then uses that recollection to make a bigger point about the influence of blockbusters and how they can unite people.

The moment in question is the scene in “which Luke is hiding from Vader in the Emperor’s room and Vader gives the speech that ends with ‘If you will not turn to the dark side, then perhaps your sister will.'”

He returns to this scene at the end of his work, giving a sneak peek at how Deadpool 3 will honour it.

Levy says, "Deadpool audiences should recognise the moment that inspired him," hoping that this will encourage them to enjoy the theatrical experience as much as he liked Star Wars.

“The keen Star Wars fan will see the shot in my Deadpool movie that was inspired by a moment that I saw in a theater decades ago,” he said. “That’s a forever memory. And that’s a treasure.”