Prince William addresses qualms of royal life amid King Charles’ ‘resentment’

file footage

Prince William played coy when asked about the reservations of being a prince during his latest public engagement.



The Prince and Princess of Wales were spotted interacting with a group of children in Scotland on Thursday, Nov. 2, when the youngsters bombarded the two with questions.

“Is it tricky being a prince?” asked one, to which the future King cheekily responded: "It's tricky being a pilot...how's that for an answer?"

His ambiguous answer raised eyebrows in the wake of reports the senior royals sparked frustration among the members of the Royal Family for their decision to dial down on their royal duties to spend more time with their three kids: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

The difficult decision made by the pair left the rest of the royals “feeling that William and Kate aren’t pulling their weight,” a source told Ok! Magazine.

“There are ongoing discussions about the best way to handle the [Commonwealth] tour and to what extent William and Kate will be included,” the source added.

The twosome recently took a two-week break from royal duties during the kids’ half-term break which only ended this week.