Vanessa Hudgens reveals why she wanted to ‘run away’ with Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens with Cole Tucker planning their wedding

Vanessa Hudgens got candid about how much “overwhelming” planning weddings can get and how she wanted to “elope” instead of doing that with her fiancé Cole Tucker.



When asked if she was more of a bride who loved every moment and had her wedding planned since she was eight years old, or if she found the whole process extremely stressful, her response was, "Definitely overwhelming."

After revealing that searching for a location made her want to elope, the High School Musical alum admitted that fleeing from everything is still a very tempting choice months later.

"It is so much," the 34-year-old exclaimed to E! News.

"So many things to decide on. And it's hard for me because I love so many different styles. I love spooky season, so there is a part of me that is very much Gothic.”

“But then there's also the other side of me that's, like, super ethereal and fairy-like. So I'm having a hard time figuring out where I'm gonna land," she added.

But her supporting fiancé, 27, who always makes her believe in her decisions make her assured that she will “get there eventually.”