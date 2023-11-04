Prince William leans on his 'proxy family' to fill gaping hole in life

The oldest son of King Charles leans on his 'proxy family' to fill gaping hole in life

Prince William has struck up a close bond with the family of his wife Kate Middleton to fill the void left by Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex quit the Royal Family alongside his wife Meghan Markle when their oldest son, Prince Archie was just one.

The pair went on to welcome a daughter, Princess Lilibet, now-2, one year into the beginning of their life in the United States.

Hence, it could be presumed that neither the Prince of Wales nor other members of the Royal Family have met let alone interacted with the seventh in line of succession.

Kate’s brother James Middleton and his wife Alizee recently welcomed their first son, Inigo, bringing joy to the future King and Queen alike.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond revealed that the Middleton’s have been William’s “proxy family” for quite a few years.

"In the crazy royal world he has been born into, Catherine’s family has been his rock, his solid foundation, his role model of a 'normal' balanced domestic life,” she shared.

"Especially as it seems that William is unlikely ever to play a role in the lives of Harry’s children, he can relish being Uncle to Pippa and James’s brood,” the royal expert continued.

"It’s quite something to think they are growing up very firmly out of the limelight, but they are the nieces and nephews of a future King.

"I’m sure William sees them as much as possible, but his life is incredibly busy and will only get busier,” Bond added.