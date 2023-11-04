Queen Camilla’s health raises concerns over ability to carry out royal duties

Queen Camilla and King Charles concluded their four-day State Visit to Kenya; however, the visit sparked some concerns over the health of the queen.

According to a health expert, Sarah Campus, cited by GB News, Camilla’s health appeared to be “under strain” as she was spotted with her hands shaking during the visit.

In Kenya, Charles and Camilla each carried out several engagements. During the visit to Situation Room, where Camilla met staff, volunteers and survivors of sexual and gender-based violence, she appeared to have shaking hands.

“The impact of Queen Camilla performing such strenuous global tours at her age can put a strain on her physical and mental health,” Campus told the outlet.

“The duties that the Queen needs to carry out so far from home will certainly increase her levels of stress. This could result in physical, social and psychological problems,” she continued. “Furthermore, this could, in fact, contribute to her hands shaking.”

Campus also implied that the Camilla’s ability to perform royal duties could also be impacted if she has to travel long hours.

“Not just the duties she carries out whilst in Kenya but the travelling itself could increase her cortisol levels, change in temperatures and altitude on her body may not be ideal for someone of her age.”