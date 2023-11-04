David Beckham turns to Prince William after cutting ties with Prince Harry

David Beckham hasn’t shied away from his deep admiration for the Royal Family; the former footballer stood for hours on end to get a glimpse of the late Queen Elizabeth II during her lying in state after death last year.

The Beckham star also shares close ties with the likes of King Charles as well as Prince William, and was also good friends with Prince Harry at one point.

Writing for the Daily Mail, royal author Katie Hind explained that the athlete’s long-standing affection for the members of the Royal Family stems from the intergenerational love for monarchy.

“As a child, the former England captain would see his grandfather put on a suit when there were big royal moments - watch on the television at his East London home,” she wrote in the column.

“David and William’s friendship has grown and grown over the years, they have worked on some great projects together,” a source told the expert, noting the father of four is “no longer friends” with the Duke of Sussex.

Besides the big three, Beckham is also friends with Duke and Duchess of York Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, as well as their two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

It comes after the British monarch reportedly invited the former footballer for a dinner to discuss his involvement in the monarchy’s charity-related affairs.